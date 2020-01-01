Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN ILLINOIS...KENTUCKY...MISSOURI... OHIO RIVER AT PADUCAH OHIO RIVER AT CAIRO .HEAVY RAINFALL ALONG THE OHIO RIVER AND SEVERAL OF ITS TRIBUTARIES IS CAUSING THE RIVER TO RISE. MINOR FLOODING IS EXPECTED AT CAIRO AND PADUCAH. THE RIVER WILL CREST AT BOTH LOCATIONS IN THE SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY TIME FRAME. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SAFETY MESSAGE... NEVER DRIVE CARS...TRUCKS OR SPORT UTILITY VEHICLES THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. THE WATER MAY BE TOO DEEP TO ALLOW SAFE PASSAGE. NEVER ALLOW CHILDREN TO PLAY IN OR NEAR FLOOD WATERS. STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR LOCAL MEDIA FOR FURTHER STATEMENTS AND POSSIBLE UPDATED FORECASTS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT HTTP://WWW.CRH.NOAA.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=PAH /LOWER CASE/ && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE OHIO RIVER AT PADUCAH * FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON TO WEDNESDAY MORNING. * AT 7:00 PM THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 34.7 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 39.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE BY SUNDAY AFTERNOON AND CONTINUE TO RISE TO NEAR 39.5 FEET BY MONDAY EVENING. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING JANUARY 8. * IMPACT...AT 39.0 FEET...MINOR FLOODING OCCURS AFFECTING MAINLY BOTTOMLAND AND SURROUNDING LOW LYING AREAS. &&