SPRINGFIELD, IL -- The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 2,724 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, with 108 new deaths.
This brings the state total up to 39,658 cases, with 1,795 total deaths related to the virus.
The health department says 4,828 people were hospitalized with the virus, with 1,225 people in the ICU and 709 people on ventilators.
In the COVID-19 briefing, Dr. Ngozi Ezike says the 2,724 new cases reported on Friday are the largest increase to date within 24-hours.
Dr. Ezike also says the state saw the greatest number of tests conducted in the 24-hours, with over 16,000 people tested.
There are 112 public testing sites throughout the IDPH's 11 regions, with 31 in the Marion region.
Gov. Pritzker says there are still a lot of questions to be answered about the antibody tests for COVID-19, but in theory, the tests could be an effective tool.
Additionally, Gov. Pritzker mentioned universities are helping supply viral transport medium for testing. He says this has allowed the state to double daily output, which could still increase.