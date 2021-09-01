CHICAGO (AP) — The Senate has approved a massive energy policy overhaul aimed at making Illinois a fully renewable-energy state by 2050.
But Gov. J.B. Pritzker and some environmental groups say the plan doesn't go far enough. Negotiations have been underway for years on the plan that includes a generous bailout for nuclear plants, closing coal-fired plants, investments in wind and solar energy and ethics measures in the wake of a utility scandal.
The Senate approved it early Wednesday in a one-day session where they also took up legislative maps. But the House adjourned without considering it. Two nuclear plants say they'll close this year without state help.