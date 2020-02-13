U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth of Illinois

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- U.S. senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin announced $15,157,628 is coming to public housing authorities throughout southern Illinois.

The funds will be uses for development, financing and modernization of public housing properties.

“Children and families in need across Southern Illinois rely on investments like these that help improve housing conditions and reduce homelessness,” Duckworth said.

“This federal funding gives local agencies in Southern Illinois the ability to offer safe and affordable housing to those who need it most. In addition, the local economy stands to benefit from this investment in infrastructure projects that will bring safety and modernization to the area’s public housing,” Durbin said.

The money is coming from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Developments Public Housing Capital Fund program.

See the full list of public housing authorities receiving funding. Italicized counties are in the Local 6 area:

County Amount
Jackson$2.038.230
Williamson$1.741.425
Saline$1.276.765
Marion$1,189,737
Alexander$1,184,351
Union$904,569
City of Marion$828,621
Jefferson$809,395
Perry$800,495
Massac$471,319
Randolph$426,793
Wayne$418,420 
Clay$389,782
Lawrence$309,464
Bond$304,176
Hardin$284,332
Pulaski$273,671
Wabash$252,958
Pope$246,824
Gallatin$217,786
White$216,003
Johnson$161,477
Hamilton$159,713
Richland$157,362
Edwards$93,960

