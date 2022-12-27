IDOT

SPRINGFIELD, IL — The Illinois Department of Transportation is continuing its Building Blocks of Success series in January by offering free virtual workshops to help certain businesses learn more about bidding on state transportation projects. 

According to a Tuesday release from the state, the program supports businesses with Disadvantaged Business Enterprise certification who are interested in "strengthening their skills, growing their business, and bidding on state projects."

The department says new DBEs, existing DBEs, and firms interested in becoming DBE certified are invited to participate in the workshops. 

According to the release, the January workshop schedule is as follows:

IDOT Building Blocks of Success January schedule

Date Time Topic
January 10 10 a.m. to noon Basic Math for Estimating & Bidding Part 1
January 12 10 a.m. to noon Basic Math for Estimating & Bidding Part 2
January 17 10 a.m. to noon Basic Math for Estimating & Bidding Part 3
January 19 10 a.m. to noon Basic Plan Review
January 24 10 a.m. to noon Marketing and Networking
January 31 10 a.m. to noon IDOT EPAS System - SOIs

In the future, the program will cover Excel estimating and bidding spreadsheets, bidding on the IDOT website, contracts, DBE certification, and more, the release explains. 

According to the department, the building blocks program will continue into April. 

Click here for more information or to pre-register for workshops. 