SPRINGFIELD, IL — The Illinois Department of Transportation is continuing its Building Blocks of Success series in January by offering free virtual workshops to help certain businesses learn more about bidding on state transportation projects.
According to a Tuesday release from the state, the program supports businesses with Disadvantaged Business Enterprise certification who are interested in "strengthening their skills, growing their business, and bidding on state projects."
The department says new DBEs, existing DBEs, and firms interested in becoming DBE certified are invited to participate in the workshops.
According to the release, the January workshop schedule is as follows:
IDOT Building Blocks of Success January schedule
|Date
|Time
|Topic
|January 10
|10 a.m. to noon
|Basic Math for Estimating & Bidding Part 1
|January 12
|10 a.m. to noon
|Basic Math for Estimating & Bidding Part 2
|January 17
|10 a.m. to noon
|Basic Math for Estimating & Bidding Part 3
|January 19
|10 a.m. to noon
|Basic Plan Review
|January 24
|10 a.m. to noon
|Marketing and Networking
|January 31
|10 a.m. to noon
|IDOT EPAS System - SOIs
In the future, the program will cover Excel estimating and bidding spreadsheets, bidding on the IDOT website, contracts, DBE certification, and more, the release explains.
According to the department, the building blocks program will continue into April.
Click here for more information or to pre-register for workshops.