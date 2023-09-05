MARION, IL — A local community is filled with excitement as news of a major redevelopment project is in the works. The Illinois Star Centre Mall may soon breathe new life after filing for bankruptcy and closing in 2018. Marion, Illinois, city leaders said losing the mall led to an economic hit to the city and its growth.
On Sept. 12, a community public hearing will be held so developers can present their vision for the property to city leaders for approval.
Marion Chief of Staff Cody Moake said the developers, Black Diamond, have been cleared by the state for a star bond district. That's an incentive to developers using an incremental sales tax.
When Illinois Star Centre Mall was in business, it was more than just a shopping hub.
Lowell Anderson has not only lived in Marion his entire life, but also owns Anderson Warehouse that connects to the mall.
"We bought the old Sears building when the mall was vacant. So, we kind of jumped on a leap of faith and bought the anchor building... It's gonna’ just being in a whole new group of people that will flow right through our store too," said Anderson.
He said he's just been waiting to hear concrete plans from developers about what will happen. "I talked to Rodney at least once a month pretty well, and we, their plans keep changing," said Anderson.
Marion Chief of Staff Cody Moake said at the prehearing next Tuesday people like Anderson will hear those concrete plans.
"The developer will share his vision for that project and for that property. And then you'll hear from the mayor that evening as well. He'll kind of explain how star bonds works," said Moake.
He said filling the economic shoes of the mall is going to be easy for the new developers.
"It's possible, if you look at some of the details of their plan and a feasibility study that was paired with that to go along with the economic economist and consultants that study, their plan suggests they absolutely can fill their shoes," he said.
He said their plans will bring in lot of traffic into Marion.
"There'll be some entertainment components there, and they've talked about maybe a rock climbing wall or something like that," said Moake.
Anderson said the news is exciting for the future of his business and his hometown. "Like I said, I think it's going to be great for the area," said Anderson.
Black Diamond declined an interview with Local 6, but sent this statement:
“The Black Diamond Family of Businesses are happy the City of Marion has gained approval from the state for the proposed Star Bond District. We are excited to share more about our future plans in Marion, including the redevelopment of the old Illinois Star Centre Mall. We encourage everyone to attend next Tuesday’s 6 pm public hearing at the Marion Cultural & Civic Center.”