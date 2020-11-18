SPRINGFIELD, IL — The Illinois Office of the State Fire Marshal announced the application period for the small equipment grant program is now open.
OSFM says all interested departments should send an application to the office no later than Jan. 29, 2021. The office says it will award $3.3 million to eligible fire departments and ambulance services during this application period.
The small equipment grant program was started to give grants of up to $26,000 for departments to buy small firefighting and ambulance equipment. The office says a total of $3.5 million was awarded to 154 fire departments/districts and EMS providers in June.
OSFM says this program is a way to help solve a problem that has caused difficulties for the fire departments and nonprofit ambulance services in Illinois, especially those that have hardships in getting the necessary revenue for small equipment. The office says the purpose of the grant is to allow eligible applicants the opportunity to buy small tools and equipment they may otherwise not be able to afford.
Applicants can also apply for personal infection control items, such as masks, gowns, and gloves in this application cycle. OSFM says most fire departments, fire protection districts, and township fire departments in the state are eligible to apply.
Stand-along, nonprofit ambulance service providers are also eligible.
The office says fire department, fire protection districts and township fire department applicants are required to have participated in the National Fire Incident Reporting System for a minimum of two years before applying. Due to NFIRS undergoing updates at this time, the OSFM says it will require departments to be current through June 2020 for this grant period.
Click here for more information and to download the application.
Completed applications should be submitted to:
Office of the State Fire Marshal
Small Equipment Grant Program
1035 Stevenson Drive
Springfield, IL 62703