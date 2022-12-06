illinois state police.jpg

ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL — Illinois State Police will be performing Roadside Safety Checks in Alexander County in December, they announced in a Tuesday release. 

Troopers say they will be keeping an eye out for drivers who are violating traffic safety laws, including:

  • Driving under the influence 
  • Driving with open alcohol containers 
  • Speeding 
  • Distracted Driving
  • Not wearing seatbelts 
  • Driving with a suspended or revoked license 

According to the ISP, the safety checks are meant to keep Illinois roads safe by taking dangerous drivers off of the road.