ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL — Illinois State Police will be performing Roadside Safety Checks in Alexander County in December, they announced in a Tuesday release.
Troopers say they will be keeping an eye out for drivers who are violating traffic safety laws, including:
- Driving under the influence
- Driving with open alcohol containers
- Speeding
- Distracted Driving
- Not wearing seatbelts
- Driving with a suspended or revoked license
According to the ISP, the safety checks are meant to keep Illinois roads safe by taking dangerous drivers off of the road.