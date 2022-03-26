Ullin, IL – Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 7 officials announce the arrest of Tereaune M. Kincaid, a 22-year-old male from Cairo, Illinois, for Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child.
On January 6, 2022, ISP DCI Zone 7 Investigators were requested to investigate an incident where a 13-year-old girl had been sexually assaulted by an adult. Through the course of the investigation, Zone 7 agents were able to locate evidence that supported the disclosure.
The Alexander County State's Attorney charged Kincaid with two counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child (Class X Felony). An arrest warrant was issued for Kincaid and bond was set at $250,000, 10 percent to apply.
On March 24, 2022, agents with DCI Zone 7 and District 22 patrol arrested Kincaid on the Alexander County warrant. Kincaid was transported to the Pulaski County Jail. This is an open and ongoing investigation. No further information will be disseminated at this time.
Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to contact ISP Zone 7 Investigations at 618-845-3740, Ext 281.