PULASKI COUNTY, IL — State police have arrested a Mound City, Illinois, woman accused of committing a shooting that injured a Mounds, Illinois, woman.
A 25-year-old woman was shot around 9:41 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of South Reader Avenue in Mounds, the Illinois State Police says. The woman was taken to an area hospital, but ISP says her injuries were not life threatening.
ISP says the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office asked agents with ISP's criminal investigation division to investigate the shooting. Agents identified 26-year-old Amari Acree from Mound City, Illinois, as a suspect.
Acree was arrested and jailed in the Pulaski County Detention Center. She's charged with reckless discharge of a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm. State police say she's being held on a $25,000 bond with 10% to apply.
Records found on Illinois' courts website, judici.com, show Acree is set to appear in court for a preliminary hearing at 9 a.m. on July 31. The complaint in her case was filed on Monday.