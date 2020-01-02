METROPOLIS, IL — Illinois State Police continue to look for a hit-and-run driver who killed a Metropolis man on New Year's Eve.
Trooper Greg Miller, public information officer for District 22 of the Illinois State Police, said a team reconstructing the scene of the crash is working on a report that would shed more light on what happened.
Preliminary findings show that 48-year-old Jackie Laird was walking on Butler Street when a white vehicle traveling south hit Laird, Miller said. It happened at about 6:39 p.m. on Dec. 31. The vehicle then left the scene.
Laird was pronounced dead at Massac Memorial Hospital.
Currently, the only description of the hit-and-run vehicle is that it is a white passenger vehicle. Neighbors told Local 6 they were unsure about the make or model. Illinois State Police is working to provide a more detailed description, which may become available once the reconstruction team's report is complete.
"When they are doing their crash reconstruction, what it is, is they will actually come in, look for measurements for skid marks, where vehicles or bodies or somebody would be laying at, and then take measurements accordingly — try to figure out how they were struck, where they were at in the roadway, possibly speed of the vehicle whenever upon impact," explained Miller.
Miller said the number of crashes involving pedestrians throughout Illinois has increased in recent years.
"In 2018, there were approximately 165 pedestrians killed," said Miller. "That's not including the amount of accidents. That's just the number of fatalities we've had."
With that in mind, Miller is urging drivers to be cautious.
“Make sure your headlights are cleaned off, your windshield’s clean," said Miller. "This time of year, we get a lot of frost buildup, stuff like that on your windshield. Make sure it’s totally clear of anything. If it's fogged up, take a couple extra minutes to get the fog off the windshield. Just be alert of people walking down the roadway."
Miller added that if you see a stalled or broken-down vehicle, anticipate that pedestrians would be in the area as well. So, slow down and move over. If you see a pedestrian on a highway or interstate, call 911.
Miller said 75% of pedestrian fatalities happen when it's dark. So, for those who are walking along roads at night, Miller advises wearing light-colored clothes and reflective gear if possible. Pedestrians should also be walking on the side of the road that is against vehicle traffic. And while it's important for drivers to not be on their phones, Miller said pedestrians should also avoid being distracted by mobile devices.
If a driver hits a pedestrian, that individual need to pull over immediately, call 911, and give the location. If the driver feels safe, he or she can administer aid to the victim.
As for drivers involved in hit-and-runs, Miller said, "Turn yourself in. You know, explain the circumstances. You have other family members now that are left with questions of what happened, why it happened.”
Anyone with information on the deadly hit-and-run on Butler Street in Metropolis is asked to call Illinois State Police District 22 at 618-845-3740.
A new law has taken effect in Illinois this new year that strengthens the punishments for hit-and-run drivers who are intoxicated or distracted. Democratic State Rep. Nathan Reitz of Steeleville sponsored the bill, which adds an aggravating factor during sentencing, according to a news release from his office. The bill was signed into law and took effect on Jan. 1.