PANA, ILLINOIS—Illinois State Police says skeletal remains found in Pana, Illinois could be connected to a missing Carterville, Illinois man reported missing last year.
Illinois State Police's Division of Criminal Investigation located the human skeletal remains in a field near the 2500 block of E. 6th Street Road in Pana, Illinois on Saturday. The location is in an area to the North and East of the last known location of Daniel Crosby. Crosby was reported missing to the Carterville, Illinois Police Department on March 18, 2020.
ISP said family and friends of Daniel Crosby have not had any contact with Crosby since Feb. 27, 2020 when he was in Pana, Illinois.