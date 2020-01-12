BUREAU COUNTY, IL— Illinois State Police seized approximately 600 pounds of marijuana inside a motor home in northern Illinois.
ISP says a trooper pulled over a motor home on I-80 Tuesday. During the stop, the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity and requested assistance from a K9 officer.
The free-air sniff performed by the K9 officer indicated the presence of illegal drugs inside the motor home. ISP says troopers conducted a probable cause search and found multiple duffel bags containing marijuana, totaling 600 pounds.
Troopers arrested the driver, 34-year-old Colt French, and his passenger, 59-year-old Rory French, both of California.
Both men were charged with unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver and lodged in the Bureau County Jail on $300,000 bond.