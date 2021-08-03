The Illinois State Police Merit Board says its accepting applications for state trooper positions.
Those who are interested must pay a nonrefundable $30 application fee, show a valid US citizen driver's license, be at least 21 years old at the time of application, have no felony convictions on their record and be willing to accept assignments anywhere in Illinois.
ISP has a mandatory retirement age of 60.
To apply, individuals must meet one of the following criteria:
- An associate's degree or 60 credit hours from an accredited college or university with a C average or better.
- Three consecutive years of active military duty with an honorable discharge.
- Having been awarded a Southwest Asia Service Medal, Kosovo Campaign Medal, Korean Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, or Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal.
- Served in a combat mission by proof of hostile fire pay or imminent danger pay with an honorable discharge.
The board notes that 20 year olds can apply if they have successfully completed an associate's degree or 60 credit hours from an accredited college or university with a C average or better.
Visit illinoistrooper.com to review the full pre-employment requirements, learn about the selection process or complete an application.