GALLATIN COUNTY, KY — The Illinois State Police is investigating a homicide in rural Gallatin County.
ISP says the Division of Criminal Investigation - Zone 8 was requested by the Harrisburg Police Department to investigate the disappearance of a female.
During the investigation, ISP says information led agents to the 800 block of High Street in Eldorado, where they found evidence of a homicide.
Agents say more information led to the discovery of a missing female victim's body in rural Gallatin County, north of Equality.
The investigation is being led by ISP DCI-Zone 8 and is still open and ongoing.
No further information is being released at this time. Anyone with information should call ISP DCI- Zone 8 at (618) 542-2171.