PINKNEYVILLE, IL — State police are investigating the death of a 4-month-old boy from Pinckneyville, Illinois.
Illinois State Police says officials with Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 7 are investigating at the request of the Pinckneyville Police Department.
ISP says the child had serious injuries and was transferred from a local hospital to a regional facility in St. Louis. The baby eventually died in the hospital because of those injures, troopers say.
State police began investigating the case on June 12. ISP says an autopsy was performed Friday, June 17. The results of that examination are pending.
ISP says its investigation into the child's death is ongoing with assistance from the Pinckneyville Police Department and the St. Louis City Medical Examiner's Office.