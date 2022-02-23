EFFINGHAM, IL – During a news conference in Effingham, Illinois on Wednesday, Illinois State Police (ISP) Director Brendan Kelly announced that ISP Metropolitan Enforcement Groups (MEGs) recovered an estimated $71 million in illegal drugs during the 2021 fiscal year.
According to ISP, in 2021 the state's MEGs seized 400% more fentanyl, 260% more heroin and 190% more meth, compared to 2020.
“Through the strong state, local and federal partnerships of the MEG units, drug enforcement across our state is focused on apprehending violent, drug-trafficking criminals profiting off the pain of those losing loved ones to dangerous drugs” stated Illinois State Police Director Brendan F. Kelly. “The ISP is thankful for the community-based partnerships like those of the MEG units because it leads to a more united, more effective front pushing back against these merchants of misery causing of this ongoing epidemic.”
MEGs are based in nine regions and cover 20 counties across the state. The Southern Illinois Enforcement Group (SIEG) is the only MEG based in the Local 6 area. It covers Williamson, Jackson and Union County.
Compared to 2020, SIEG reported a 92% increase in total meth seized, a 96.4% increase in pharmaceuticals and a 38,558.04% increase in in other dangerous drugs. The estimated value of drugs seized by SIEG is $316,284.
SIEG opened 107 investigations in 2021 and closed 42. There are currently 103 ongoing investigations.
SIEG also seized 16 firearms in 2021, five more than the previous year.
