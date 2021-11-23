MASSAC COUNTY, IL – The Illinois State Police (ISP) have released the results of their investigation into Monday afternoon's crash on Interstate 24 eastbound near Metropolis.
According to ISP, at 3:33 p.m. a Freightliner semi truck failed to slow down as it approached the workzone on I-24 eastbound at milepost 38, Metropolis Bridge.
The semi truck, driven by 28-year-old Antonio Wells of Hopkinsville, struck a 2006 Newmar RV. The RV then hit a Volvo semi truck.
Wells has been cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
A Western Star semi truck driving behind the other vehicles failed to slow down for the crash. As a result, it struck the Freightliner semi truck and a Ford Mustang.
The driver of the Ford Mustang, 18-year-old James Vanmeter of Joppa, Il, was transported to a nearby hospital after sustaining injuries.
The driver of the Western Star semi truck, 59-year-old Peter Primbetov of Naches, Wa, was also cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
I-24 eastbound was shut down for approximately 5 hours following the collision.