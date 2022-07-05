CHICAGO, IL — According to a release from the Illinois State Police, a "mob" incident occurred just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, July 3 in Chicago. Police say in a release that an Illinois State Trooper was driving southbound on I-90 and noticed congestion on the exit ramp with eastbound traffic at a complete halt.
The trooper approached the intersection of Division and Elston and noticed several cars blocking the road and engaging in reckless driving stunts, police say.
According to the release, when the trooper arrived on the scene, a mob of about 100 people swarmed the vehicle and caused extensive damage-jumping on the hood, breaking the windshield, kicking it, and throwing rocks, bricks, and fireworks.
The Illinois State Police ask anyone with information about this incident to call them the ISP District Chicago office at 847-294-4400. They say the investigation into the incident is still ongoing.