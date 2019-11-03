ILLINOIS— Illinois State Police are reminding people to slow down and move over for emergency lights.
In a Facebook post on Sunday ISP announced that three Illinois Troopers were struck in four days due to drivers not moving over or slowing down.
The post also said that including these three troopers, 26 ISP squad cars have been hit in 2019.
Scott's Law, "The Move Over Law", makes not slowing down and/or moving over for emergency vehicles illegal in Illinois.
The law was named in honor of Scott Gillen of the Chicago Fire Department who was hit and killed by a drunk driver while assisting a crash on a Chicago Expressway.
Drivers who do not abide by Scott's Law can be fined up to $10,000, according to the ISP website.
Read more about Scott's Law here.