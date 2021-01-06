DU QUOIN, IL — Illinois State Police troopers and other law enforcement officers responded to a threat made to the District 13 headquarters in Du Quoin on Wednesday, the Southern Illinoisan reports.
The newspaper reports that law enforcement officers responded to an incident around 4 p.m. Wednesday. The ISP District 13 headquarters is located at 1391 South Washington Street in Du Quoin, which is part of U.S. 51.
While the threat was being investigated, all traffic was diverted off of U.S. 51 in that area, the Southern reports, and state police said as of 7:45 p.m. no injuries were reported related to the threat.
Williamson & Franklin County News reports that the threat was a bomb threat, and that one person was taken into custody.