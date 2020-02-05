DU QUOIN, IL — Recreational marijuana is legal in Illinois, but the way you transport it could lead to jail time and a felony charge if you don't follow the law.
A Metropolis man is sitting in the Massac County Jail after police said he sent large amounts of cannabis through the mail and had 3,000 grams of cannabis.
We are into the second month with legalized recreational marijuana in Illinois, and some people may think of ways to get creative. Illinois State Police suggests you learn the laws.
"If you send it through the mail, it falls under federal regulations. And, as you all know, even though Illinois has legalized marijuana, the federal government does not," said Illinois State Trooper Joey Watson.
That means if you use the mail to transport cannabis, you can expect a special delivery to jail and could face a felony conviction in Illinois.
Massac County State's Attorney Josh Stratemeyer said It doesn't matter if you ship it through the U.S. Postal Service, UPS, or FedEx. It's still illegal — even if the person you're shipping to lives in Illinois.