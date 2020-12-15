SPRINGFIELD, IL — The Illinois Supreme Courts approved a new rule which expands text messaging in Illinois courts by allowing any Illinois court or county clerk implement a text message notification program.
Chief Justice Anne Burke and the Illinois Supreme Courts say New Rule 14 is effective immediately.
“The pandemic has forced courts to innovate more rapidly than ever before to develop new efficiencies while also maintaining the health and safety of court users,” Chief Justice Burke said. “This new rule provides guidance to courts throughout the state for consistent adoption of this program, which has worked successfully in several jurisdictions.”
The state supreme court says New Rule 14, first proposed by the Illinois Judicial Conference's Court Access and Dispute Resolution Task Force, and is intended to provide statewide consistency with electronic communication.
The court says several Illinois county circuit courts are using text messaging programs to communicate with litigants and jurisdictions in the state who have started these programs report less failure to appear rates.
The new Rule was also proposed with the COVID-19 pandemic in mind, according to the Illinois Supreme Court, so courts can talk with patrons safely without person-to-person contact.
“This new Supreme Court Rule provides an additional method courts will use to communicate with patrons safely without person to person contact using a simple tool: the cellphone,” Task Force Chair and Fourth District Appellate Court Clerk Carla Bender said. “By adoption of this Rule, the Supreme Court is facilitating electronic communication through an inexpensive intervention which will serve to assist people in getting to court and avoiding the serious repercussions of failure to appear.”
The courts clarify the text messaging programs are a supplement, not a substitute, for any notification required by Supreme Court Rule and not participating in the text messaging program will not be used as evidence against you in any court proceeding.
The courts say participants will be given the option to opt out of the program at any time.
The courts also say any phone information collected while participating in the text message notification program under the new Rule will not be made part of the official public court record and will not be utilized for any other purpose.
You can read all of New Rule 14 by downloading the PDF below: