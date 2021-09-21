The Illinois Supreme Court announced on Wednesday an amendment which extends the temporary stay on residential evictions through Oct. 3, the same date that Gov. J.B. Pritzker's moratorium is set to expire.
The extension through Oct. 3 allows for more rental assistance to be distributed across the state.
This rental assistance stems from the Court-Based Rental Assistance Program (CBRAP) which was launched in Illinois on Sept. 15.
The program has established $60 million in funds to litigants in eviction court. Litigants may qualify for up to 12 months of past due rent and 3 months of future rent to prevent eviction and homelessness.