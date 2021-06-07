SPRINGFIELD, ILL – Judicial boundaries in Illinois are scheduled to change for the first time since 1964, but Monday the state supreme court put the transition on hold.
The order states that appeals and other matters will continue to be filed in their proper judicial districts until the court orders otherwise.
The decision was made to allow districts time to prepare E-filing and case management systems software updates, redistribution of staffing and judicial resources, and training of judicial stakeholders and education of the public and members of the bar.
Gov. JB Pritzker announced the redistricting last week. He said he approved the redistricting map proposed by solely democrats because it preserves minority representation and follows the strictures of the federal voting rights act.
