The Supreme Court of Illinois halted the Pretrial Fairness Act from going into effect and ending cash bail, just hours before midnight on Jan. 1.
The Pretrial Fairness Act is a provision of the SAFE-T Act that was declared unconstitutional by a Kankakee County judge on Wednesday.
"In order to maintain consistent pretrial procedures throughout Illinois, the effective date of the Pretrial Fairness Act ... is stayed during the pendency of the appeal ... and until further order of this Court," the order read.
The appeal filed by Attorney General Kwame Raoul will be expedited, the Court says.
The act will be temporarily suspended until the appeal is resolved.
Read the order below: