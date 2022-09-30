The governor of Illinois has instructed the state's revenue department to temporarily suspend international fuel tax agreement licensing requirements for 30 days so commercial vehicles can help with hurricane relief efforts in Florida without having to register for or pay fuel tax in Illinois.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office says state statute allows the Illinois director of revenue to temporarily waive international fuel tax agreement requirements for up to 30 days for commercial vehicles traveling through the state to aid in disaster relief.
The governor's office says the Illinois Department of Revenue will temporarily waive IFTA registration and fuel use tax single trip permitting for qualified vehicles traveling through Illinois to aid in power, communications, utilities, and infrastructure restoration in places currently under a national emergency from the president or a state of emergency from their state's governor. The state is also waiving IFTA-required credentials and motor fuel use tax single trip permits to qualified vehicles delivering food, goods and services needed to sustain life and livestock in those areas. For these exemptions to apply, the operator of the vehicle needs to be able to provide proof that their destination is within an emergency or disaster area or that the vehicle's last destination was within that area and is returning to or through Illinois after aiding in relief efforts.
The waiver is in effect through Oct. 28, Pritzker's office says.
For more information, visit tax.illinois.gov.