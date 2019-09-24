ILLINOIS -- Fall has just started but Illinois is already getting ready for winter.
The Illinois Department of Transportation is looking to hire temporary snowplow drivers as part of their "snowbird" program.
Snowbirds would help with snow and ice removal across the state.
As part of the job, they will have to be prepared to work any time, including nights, weekends, and holidays.
Those interested should have a commercial driver's license and submit a criminal background check.
