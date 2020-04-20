CARBONDALE, IL — Students in Illinois will continue remote learning days for the rest of the academic year. Lance Forsberg, a second-grade teacher at Thomas Elementary in Carbondale, Illinois, said this is disappointing.
"This isn't a vacation for us. This is torture, because we miss our kids. We had no closure. We didn't get to say goodbye to them. We didn't get to do those fun things at the end of the year," said Forsberg.
Boxes full of books and school materials were packed away in hopes of being used in the fall.
"This was just like ripping the Band-Aid off when you weren't expecting it. It hurts. We miss the kids. We have no way of saying goodbye to them, and we are trying to deal with that the best we can," said Forsberg.
Thomas Elementary Principal Robby Clark Stokes has to decide how to get bags full of belongings back to students.
Clark Stokes has been the principal of Thomas Elementary since December. He said this will be a semester he’ll never forget. Whether the students are in the building or at home, they always have his support.
"Hold on. We will be back. I can't wait to see them, and neither can our teachers," said Clark Stokes.
Forsberg hopes the parents and students take advantage of this time at home.
"Even though this is a horrible time in our country, this is also a wonderful opportunity to really engage with your students," said Forsberg.
Clark Stokes said parents should receive their students' report cards around the same time they normally do. They will look different than usual, because the grading scale will consist of "pass" or "incomplete."