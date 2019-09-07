LIBERTYVILLE,IL— An 18 year-old in Illinois was hospitalized with a severe lung infection as a result of vaping.
Adam Hergenreder is relying on a supplemental breathing mask, steroids and anti-biotics after being hospitalized last Saturday.
Hergenreder was rushed to the hospital with chills, shortness of breath and profuse vomiting.
"My lungs felt like a baby bear was on them." Hergenreder said.
There have been 27 cases of respiratory illness related to vaping in Illinois this year.
Doctors say Hergenreder's lungs could take months to heal and may never fully recover.
Adam Hergenreder and his mom, Polly, are making it their mission to his story into a lesson for anyone using e-cigarettes.
"I don't think he understood the severity of it," Polly said."I think he knew it was wrong but now how bad it was for him to do."
The Illinois department of public health says vapes are the most commonly used tobacco products among young people.