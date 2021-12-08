Five Illinois communities, including Alto Pass in Union County, will receive $16,878,529 in grants for wastewater infrastructure.
The Unsewered Communities Construction Grant Program (UCCGP) will allow undeserved communities to have a safe and dependable wastewater collection and treatment system.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the plan in Alto Pass along with Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA) Director John Kim. Funding for UCCGP was made possible through the governor’s bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital plan.
“Alto Pass is the first recipient of the EPA’s Unsewered Communities Construction Grant in Illinois – but many more communities will follow. Thanks to Rebuild Illinois, we are making $100 million available to build wastewater collection and treatment facilities for communities without them,” said Gov. Pritzker.
The village of Alto Pass currently has failing septic tanks for the collection and treatment of sanitary sewer waste. Grant money received from UCCGP will allow Alto Pass to construct a new wastewater treatment system with chlorination, and a septic tank effluent pump wastewater collection system consisting of approximately 160 new septic tanks and pumps at each residence and business in the community.
Alto Pass is also receiving $500,000 from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity and more than $2.2 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Loan/Grant Funds to help fund the project. The total project cost is estimated to be $6.622 million.
According to the village, construction is expected to begin January 2022 and be completed December 2022.
“When we invest in real, tangible infrastructure, we are doing the work we are elected to do,” said State Rep. Paul Jacobs (R-Paloma). “I am thrilled Southern Illinois is receiving the attention we deserve on this crucial piece of infrastructure for our people. This project will also mean good paying jobs for the hard-working men and women of Southern Illinois while ensuring basic needs continue to be met."
Other communities that are receiving UCCGP Grants include:
- City of Freeport in Stephenson County will receive $2,244,529 to provide sewer service to the Oakhill Subdivision residences that are currently utilizing private septic systems.
- Village of Westfield in Clark County will receive $5,000,000 to construct a wastewater treatment plant with UV disinfection to serve approximately 558 residents of the unsewered community.
- City of East Dubuque in Jo Daviess County will receive $2,222,000 to extend the sanitary sewer to 84 residential single-family households in the Indian Hills and Kneable Court residential subdivisions that are currently on private systems.
- Northern Moraine Water Reclamation District/Village of Holiday Hills in McHenry County will receive $3,495,000 for the Phase 1 portion of the extension of sanitary sewer service from Northern Moraine Wastewater Reclamation District to the 276 single family residences in the Village of Holiday Hills and 29 homes in the Le Ville Vaupell Subdivision.
In addition to UCCGP grants, Illinois is providing $1 million grants through the Unsewered Communities Planning Grant Program. Jackson and Jefferson counties received grants through that program. Click here for the full list of recipients.