SKOKIE, IL– When Gov. Pritzker signed HB 379 on Friday, Illinois became the first state in the country to require a unit of Asian American history be taught in public schools.
The Teaching Equitable Asian American History Act will ensure every Illinois high school graduate will have knowledge about Asian American history, including the contributions and traditions of Asian American and Pacific Islander communities.
“Today, we are reaffirming our commitment to creating more inclusive school environments. We’re making Illinois the first state in the nation to require that Asian American history will be taught in public schools, including a unit about the Asian American experience,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “We are setting a new standard for what it means to truly reckon with our history. It’s a new standard that helps us understand one another, and, ultimately, to move ourselves closer to the nation of our ideals.”
Beginning in the 2022-2023 school year, every public elementary school and high school will be required to include a unit in history classes studying the events of Asian American History, including the history of Asian Americans in Illinois and the Midwest.
The bill specifies that the curriculum should include:
• The contributions of Asian Americans toward advancing civil rights from the 19th century onward
• The contributions made by individual Asian Americans in government, arts, humanities, and sciences
• The contributions of Asian American communities to the economic, cultural, social, and political development of the United States.
While the topics have been laid out, the state will not design the curriculum for school districts.