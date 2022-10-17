CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say an 87-year-old Chicago woman who was found dead in her apartment at a senior living complex died following an assault.
The Cook County medical examiner’s office says an autopsy found that Mae Brown, who died over the weekend, suffered multiple injuries from an assault. Her death was ruled a homicide.
Chicago police say Brown was pronounced dead Saturday after officers found her unresponsive in her wheelchair inside her home at the Lincoln Perry senior apartments on the city’s South Side.
Police say officers were called the scene by a witness who had been unable to reach Brown.
No arrests in her death have been announced.