Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN INDIANA... KENTUCKY...ILLINOIS...MISSOURI... OHIO RIVER AT NEWBURGH DAM...MOUNT VERNON...J.T. MYERS DAM... SHAWNEETOWN...PADUCAH...OLMSTED LOCK AND DAM...CAIRO .THE OHIO RIVER CONTINUES TO RISE FROM NEWBURGH LOCK AND DAM TO CAIRO. THE RIVER WILL CREST LATE NEXT WEEK THROUGH NEXT WEEKEND. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SAFETY MESSAGE... NEVER DRIVE CARS...TRUCKS OR SPORT UTILITY VEHICLES THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. THE WATER MAY BE TOO DEEP TO ALLOW SAFE PASSAGE. NEVER ALLOW CHILDREN TO PLAY IN OR NEAR FLOOD WATERS. STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR LOCAL MEDIA FOR FURTHER STATEMENTS AND POSSIBLE UPDATED FORECASTS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT HTTP://WWW.CRH.NOAA.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=PAH /LOWER CASE/ && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE OHIO RIVER AT PADUCAH * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 7:00 PM FRIDAY THE STAGE WAS 38.9 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 39.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE THIS EVENING AND CONTINUE TO RISE TO NEAR 41.5 FEET BY FRIDAY MORNING, MARCH 27. * IMPACT...AT 43.0 FEET...MODERATE FLOODING OCCURS AFFECTING SEVERAL SMALL UNPROTECTED TOWNS. &&