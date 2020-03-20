MARION, IL — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has ordered nearly all Illinois residents to stay inside starting at 5 p.m. Saturday through April 7 to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Illinoisans can leave their homes for essential activities, such as doctor's office visits and grocery store trips, and there are exemptions to the order.
In Marion, FOX Comic Books Store owner Dan Fox said the governor's stay at home order will be hard on small businesses like his.
Fox said he understands that the state has to do what it need to do to slow the spread of COVID-19.
"We do have to sit down and get away from each other long enough for it to die down. I think it's one of those lose-lose scenarios. I don't think there's any part of it that's going to be good. We don't wish this on anybody. But, if this is what our governor says we need to do to help mitigate Illinois' exposure to this virus, than that's what we will do," said Fox.
He's hopeful this experience will bring out the best in people.
"The whole event is frightening, but I do believe in the decency in all people. So, I do think when it gets down to brass tacks, we help each other whether we are Americans or humans that do it," said Fox.
He said he's trying to stay positive and see it as an opportunity for people to slow down and maybe do some extra reading.
To read the list of exemptions, including which businesses are considered essential, and to see the executive order for yourself, click here.