CHICAGO, IL — The Illinois Department of Professional and Financial Regulation announced they worked with banks to provide services for unbanked Illinoisians who need to cash their stimulus checks without check cashing fees.
IDFPR says this deal was available the first round of stimulus checks and the department secured the same agreement for the second round of stimulus checks.
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation estimates that over 22% of Illinois households are under or unbanked, with many of these households once again receiving a paper stimulus checks and will have few check cashing options without having to pay fees.
IDFPR says a number of banks are working with non-customers with cashing their stimulus checks for free. Illinoisians can go to Bank of America, First Midwest, Fifth Third, Huntington, Wells Fargo, JP Morgan Chase, and U.S. Bank to cash their stimulus checks without fees, ensuring these funds go towards food, housing, and necessities during this hard time.
Anyone looking to cash their checks at one of the banks listed above should contact the bank of their choice, or email IDFPR at ILBanks@illinois.gov to set up an appointment.