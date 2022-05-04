MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Life in prison without the possibility of parole: That’s the sentence a judged handed down in McCraacken County Court Wednesday for Kelvin Richardson.
Richardson shot and killed Carrie "C.D." McCord in the back yard of her Paducah home in May of 2020. Detectives say McCord tried to help Richardson adjust to life outside of prison after he was released the year prior.
Richardson’s defense opened with a statement saying he's facing the consequences of his actions and has been since his arraignment. They also thanked McCord's family for giving him the chance to redeem himself in prison instead of sentencing him to death.
After his attorney's statement, Richardson decided to make one of his own.
“I'm not going to apologize for anything that I've done. Regardless of what my past issues with the district was, I just did, you know, what I felt I had to do,” Richardson said.
Before the sentencing, McCord's son, Joseph Roland Adams, spoke directly to Richardson in a prerecorded audio message. He said his mother was a Godfearing woman who would've given Richardson a second chance. But he is not his mother.
“I wish I was spiritually mature enough to offer forgiveness for this action, but I'm not, and I never will be. That's something that'll have to answer for one day, and if that keeps me from entering into heaven's gates, so be it,” Adams said.
Judge Tony Kitchen then delivered closing remarks for the hearing.
“The grief you've caused this family is unimaginable, and you've affected not just a family, but an entire community. May God have mercy on your soul, because I have none for you,” Kitchen said.
Richardson responded with an outburst.
“That's the thing about it. I don't care. And the same goes for you,” said Richardson
Richardson then smirked before being escorted out of the courtroom in handcuffs.
No other statements were made from McCord's family during the hearing, but prosecutors say they received input from her family throughout the sentencing process.
Richardson will spend the rest of his life in prison.
McCord's family is satisfied that this sentence will keep him from ever hurting another family this way again.