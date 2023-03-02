MARION,IL — Many parents of students at Marion Junior High were worried after a Wednesday incident in which three people allegedly shot water gel pellets from an airsoft-style gun at students who were outside for a physical education class.
We visited the Marion Community School District in southern Illinois on Thursday, and officials said they were not doing anymore interviews about the incident.
PREVIOUS: Students struck by water-gel pellets were targeted in apparent TikTok challenge, officers say
Wayne Scott's son was outside when three men in a passing vehicle allegedly fired water gel pellets at students. Scott says even though his son wasn't hurt, the incident worries him.
"It was scary. I'm not going to lie; it was scary," he says. Scott has two other children, and he was in the front office Wednesday when he got word about the incident that happened just a few minutes earlier.
"Then someone else said that it was a sixth-grade class, and my son's in sixth-grade, so I started to kind of freak out," he says.
Wayne's son was running on the school's track during PE when police say the men shot an airsoft-style gun outside of their car window while going down Cherry Street.
"When situations like this happen, it reminds us of, you know, what we were trying to leave," says Scott. Wayne and his family moved from St. Louis to Marion, Illinois, to escape violence.
"It's still a scary thing, and it makes you nervous about the world and what it's coming to and sending your children out into the world," he says.
Scott says he's thankful for the quick reaction from the district and Marion police.
"I hate that somebody would do this, even if it was a joke, but hopefully they learn not to joke around like this. Some of us that have kids, we didn't take it as a joke," says Scott.
He also tells Local 6 that a lot of other parents feel the same way about the situation. He says his son explained to him that students weren't as traumatized as he thought they would be.
"None of the kids were really bothered by it from what he could tell. They had an idea of who it was, because people were pointing and saying oh that's somebody's name, so I guess they recognized one of the suspects," he says.
Scott says the access the public has to students outside during classes like PE concerns him.