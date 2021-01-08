CHICAGO, IL — Freshman U.S. Rep. Mary Miller of Illinois released a statement expressing "regret" after referencing Adolf Hitler in a speech outside the Capitol Wednesday.
Miller, who was elected in November to replace Republican John Shimkus, spoke Wednesday during demonstrations by supporters of President Donald Trump.
Miller was speaking about the need to appeal to young people when she said, "Hitler was right on one thing right. He said 'Whoever has the youth has the future.'"
In her statement, Miller says "I sincerely apologize for any harm my words caused and regret using a reference to one of the most evil dictators in history to illustrate the dangers that outside influences can have on our youth."
You can read the full statement by downloading the PDF below.