PRINCETON, KY- You, or someone you know, might have lost everything in the recent tornado. Our local communities are joining together to help those most in need right now.
Martha Drennan is just one example of the destruction this tornado brought on peoples' lives. Her house on Magnolia Lane had the roof completely torn off, several walls knocked down, and her belongings swept up. She's 78-years-old and has lived in her home for 20 years.
"It's very quiet," Drennan said while describing her neighborhood. That's not the case anymore though. Crews are working to cut up downed trees, collapsed homes, and other damage daily.
"It is a construction zone. People my age probably won't make it long enough to see this come back," Drennan said.
She was hiding in her bathroom when the storm hit. Drennan covered herself with blankets and pillows to protect her body. She was also trapped inside her bathroom.
"I'm thinking, what do I do?" Drennan said.
Thankfully her neighbors knew she lived alone and ran over to help her.
When the tornado finally passed, she's lost almost everything she cared about including several things left by her husband who passed away a decade ago.
"I would have been married 60 years in August, had my husband lived. I had a lot of family things, a lot of his things from the military," Drennan said. "He served two different times in the military. I had a lot of that stuff. It's all gone. I just say that thank you Lord that I would survive."
When asked what her plans are from here, Drennan said she's just taking things day by day. She's currently staying with some of her friends from church until she knows what to do next.