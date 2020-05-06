CARBONDALE, IL — Right now, doctors and nurses across the country are volunteering in coronavirus hot spots to fight against the pandemic. Some doctors who want to join the fight are being held back because of their immigration status.
Dr. Ram Alur said in most rural communities 40% of doctors are foreign, and he is one of them. He has been practicing medicine for 13 years under a temporary visa.
He is a hospitalist in Marion, Illinois, meaning he works exclusively in a hospital. After seeing what's happening across the United States because of COVID-19, he wanted to volunteer in some of the hot spots to help fight it. But he hit a barrier.
"It is a limitation when you have a situation like a pandemic and the workforce is stretched. This is no different from an athletic swimmer not able to rescue someone drowning," said Alur.
Because Alur is in the U.S. on a temporary visa, he is not allowed to work anywhere outside of his current place of employment. He said there are thousands of other health care professionals like him.
Dr. Pradeep Reddy is a physician from India who is now a U.S citizen. He said this was an issue for immigrant doctors long before the pandemic, and getting rid of the barriers can have a positive impact on the health care system nationally and locally.
"They are creating artificial barriers. By getting rid of those barriers, we can expand the health care access," said Reddy.
Alur hopes one day things will change.
"When you hear the news that there are communities and cities that are stretched because of the pandemic like this, it's a once-in-a-hundred-years thing. This is when you really want to work at the top of your scope," said Alur.
They hope to keep the conversation going and encourage the federal government to change the laws, so immigrant doctors can have the freedom to work where they want.