Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT FRIDAY NIGHT TO 7 AM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT... South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE... Most of southeast Missouri, all of southern Illinois, and far western Kentucky. * WHEN... From 12AM to 7AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS... Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and cause a few power outages. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A wind advisory is issued when sustained winds are expected to reach 30 mph or greater for longer than one hour...or wind gusts are expected to reach 40 mph for any duration. &&