MAYFIELD, KY — The ongoing storm cleanup in Mayfield is impacting other areas of city maintenance. Tornado cleanup has some trash pickup behind schedule. Impact 360 is helping the city get back on track.
"It kind of looks apocalyptic in some ways. It just completely flattened the city," said Impact 360 Institute volunteer Chad Rosell.
Even for disaster volunteers like Rosell and Mnason Sinor, what happened in this region is a lot to take in.
"It's really eye opening, more than we thought it would've been," Rosell said. "The destruction is just, it's shocking."
Sinor is from Oklahoma, and has experience tornadoes before.
"Nothing to this level. I haven't seen anything this bad," Sinor said.
Mayfield City Council Member Johnny Jackson said the volunteer help is exactly what the city needs at this time.
"It's priceless! The city employees are spread so thin after this tornado," Jackson said.
Jackson and city workers Thomas White and Scott Langston said without help from volunteers they'd be set back for some time.
"Right now it's like it's a never-ending job," White said. "But with the help from the young ones that we have here, it's making a big impression and a big dent."
"It's been a very humbling experience. It makes you appreciate life and everything," Langston said.
Rosell encourages people who are able to donate their time to volunteer, because the need is still there.
"Some people are still hurting, and they're going to be hurting for a while," Rosell said. "And so if we can look people in the eyes and say ‘Hey, we're here and we want to meet your need as much as we can.’"
Impact 360 Institute will be helping with cleanup efforts in Mayfield until Tuesday.
For people living in Mayfield a map is available showing locations of dumpsters around the city. Remember, the dumpsters are for household trash only.