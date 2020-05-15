Rescan Day is May 21, 2020 for WPSD. What does this mean for you?
On May 21, 2020 at 10 a.m. WPSD Local 6 must move frequencies to make room for wireless services.
If you watch TV for free with an antenna, you will need to rescan your TV to keep watching WPSD Local 6. Rescanning is when your TV finds all of the available channels in your area. If you haven’t rescanned your TV in a while, you may find channels you didn’t know you were missing.
Rescanning is straightforward and requires no new equipment or services. After the rescan is complete, you’ll still find us on channel 6 and we will still deliver all the news, emergency updates and entertainment you rely on.
If you subscribe to cable or satellite, you do not need to rescan. Your service provider will do it for you.
For more information on how to rescan your TV, the National Association of Broadcasters has more information at TVAnswers.org or contact the FCC’s spectrum repack consumer hotline at 1-888-CALLFCC (1-888-225-5322) and press 6 to speak to someone on the help desk. The center is staffed from 7a.m. to Midnight CT.
You can find a summary about rescanning by clicking here.
You can find frequently asked questions about rescanning by clicking here.