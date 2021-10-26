PADUCAH — Paducah Mayor George Bray shared an update Tuesday about efforts to improve the intersection in front of the Coke Plant. It's where Lone Oak Road intersects with Buckner Lane and Broadway Street, turning into Labelle Street.
In a Facebook post, Bray said the state of Kentucky is preparing to installing additional crosswalks at that intersection.
"The concrete work should begin in the next week now that everything has been marked and property owners have been contacted regarding consent to do work," Bray said. "In addition, the State is discussing with their electrical contractor the ability to add the pedestrian buttons."
Bray said more updates on the improvement project will be released to the public soon.