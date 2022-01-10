U.S. doctors have transplanted a pig heart into a patient in a last-ditch effort to save his life — a first for medical science.
While it's too soon to know if the operation really will work, it marks a step in the decades-long quest to one day use animal organs for life-saving transplants.
Doctors at University of Maryland School of Medicine said Monday the patient is doing well three days after surgery.
The patient is 57-year-old David Bennett, a Maryland handyman too sick to get a human heart.
Friday's surgery showed for the first time that a gene-edited animal heart can function in the human body without immediate rejection.
There's a huge shortage of human organs donated for transplant, driving scientists to try to figure out how to use animal organs instead.
Last year, there were just over 3,800 heart transplants in the U.S., a record number, according to the United Network for Organ Sharing, which oversees the nation's transplant system.
But prior attempts at such transplants, or xenotransplantation, have failed, largely because patients' bodies rapidly rejected the animal organ.
The difference this time: The Maryland surgeons used a heart from a pig who'd undergone gene-editing to remove a sugar in its cells that's responsible for that hyper-fast organ rejection.