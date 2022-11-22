MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — In August, a ceremony was held to rename the Marshall County High School baseball diamond in honor of Preston Cope, who died at just 15 years old in a shooting at the high school.
Cope was a dedicated baseball player, and now Preston Cope Field stands as a tribute to his memory in the community.
Marshall County Schools announced Tuesday that the sign bearing his name has officially been placed atop the scoreboard, completing the renaming process.
After his death, many used the hashtag #playlikepreston in memory of the active young man and the positive impact he made in the lives of those who knew him.
In a Facebook post shared Tuesday morning, the school district said "The renaming of the MCHS baseball field is complete! What an amazing tribute to such a remarkable young man! We are so thankful for CFSB and their continued support of Marshall County Schools! #WeAreMarshall #PlayLikePreston."