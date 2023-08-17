ASSOCIATED PRESS — The city where Anne Frank wrote her World War II diary while hiding with her family from the brutal Nazi occupation is hosting an exhibition about the Ukraine war with grim echoes of her plight more than three quarters of a century later.
The exhibition, which opened at Amsterdam City Hall on Thursday, offers a vision of the war in Ukraine as experienced by children caught in the devastating conflict.
“War Diaries,” includes writings like those that Anne Frank penned in the hidden annex in an Amsterdam canal-side house, but also modern ways Ukrainian children have recorded and processed the traumatic experience of life during wartime, including photos and video.
Among them is the artwork of Mykola Kostenko, now 15, who spent 21 days under siege in the port city of Mariupol.
The relentless attack on the southern port city became a symbol of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s drive to crush Ukraine soon after Russia invaded its neighbor in February last year, but also of resistance and resilience of its 430,000 population.
His pictures from that time are in blue, ballpoint pen on pieces of paper torn out of notebooks — that’s all Kostenko had. One of them shows the tiny basement where he and his family sheltered from the Russian shells before finally managing to flee the city.
“I put my soul into all of these pictures because this is what I lived through in Mariupol. What I saw, what I heard. So this is my experience and this is my story,” Kostenko said.
The plight of children caught in the war in Ukraine has already attracted widespread international condemnation. More than 500 have been killed, according to Ukrainian officials.
Meanwhile, UNICEF says an estimated 1.5 million Ukrainian children are at risk of depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder and other mental health issues, with potentially lasting effects.
The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in March for Putin and his commissioner for children’s rights, Maria Lvova-Belova, holding them personally responsible for the abductions of children from Ukraine.