CARBONDALE, KY — The Carbondale City Manager's Office and the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Coordinator have established the Carbondale Inclusion Task Force.
According to a Monday release, the task force is a way for the city to strengthen it's commitment to being a "safe and welcoming" city.
The goal of the task force is two-fold: to identify discrimination and disparities in the community and to respond by making strategic recommendations to the City Council and other institutions.
The City of Carbondale is asking community members to take their Inclusion Task Force Survey, to help them identify patterns and perceptions that lead to discrimination in Carbondale. The survey is open to people who live in, work in, or go to school in Carbondale. All answers will remain anonymous and confidential, the release explained.
The survey should take an estimated 15 - 20 minutes to complete and will ask for input on housing, transportation, assistance programs, health and medical services, city services, and other community resources in Carbondale.
If you would rather fill out a paper survey, they will be available at the Civic Center or Carbondale Public Library until October 31. If you would like to take the survey online, click here.
According to the release, the survey is being conducted independently by the Applied Research Consultants at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.