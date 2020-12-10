WASHINGTON (AP) — In a rare break with President Donald Trump, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is urging passage of a wide-ranging defense policy bill that Trump has threatened to veto.
The Kentucky Republican says it is important for Congress to continue a nearly 60-year streak of passing the National Defense Authorization Act. The bill affirms 3% pay raises for U.S. troops and authorizes billions in military programs and construction.
"This NDAA will unlock more than $740 billion for the training, tools and cutting-edge equipment that our service members and civilian employees need to defend American lives and American interests," McConnell said in a Senate speech ahead of an expected vote Thursday or Friday. "It will give our troops the 3% pay raise they deserve. It’ll keep our forces ready to deter China and stand strong in the Indo-Pacific."
The Democratic-led House passed the bill on Tuesday.
A vote in the Republican-led Senate is expected Thursday or Friday.
Read more: https://bit.ly/3nkBBox