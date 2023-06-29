In-car radar could save children from tragic hot car deaths

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions, with peak afternoon heat index values from 110 to 115. * WHERE...Southeast Missouri, portions of southwest Illinois, and far western Kentucky, along and west of a line from Marion Illinois, through Paducah Kentucky, to Murray Kentucky. * WHEN...From 11 AM Thursday to 8 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The excessive heat could potentially be locally interrupted by thunderstorm activity. However, thunderstorms are forecast to remain isolated at this time. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. &&

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... The Indiana and Kentucky environmental agencies have called for an Air Quality Alert for their respective areas, including southwest Indiana and western Kentucky. This alert is in effect until midnight CDT tonight. Everyone may experience health effects. Members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects. Sensitive groups include the elderly...children...persons with asthma or other breathing problems...and persons with lung and heart disease. People in these groups are advised to greatly limit their outdoor activities to reduce their exposure to ozone and particulate pollution.